Man Dies After Getting Pinned in a Piece of Equipment

WATKINS - An employee has died in an accident at a business in Watkins. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they were called to International Barrier Technology in the 500 block of 4th Street North just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The initial report was of an employee pinned in a piece of equipment. Rescue workers were able to free the man, but he died at the scene.

He's been identified as 51-year-old Todd Shoutz of Litchfield. He was a maintenance worker and was working on the machine when the incident happened.