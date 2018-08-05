Man Dies After Being Thrown From Pickup; Son Survives

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a 59-year-old man was killed after being thrown from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash in Eagan.

Thomas Robert Niederer of Apple Valley died at the scene of the wreck Thursday. The patrol says Niederer's pickup ran off the road, struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

His son and the only passenger, 26-year-old Robert Thomas Niederer , was taken to a St. Paul hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.