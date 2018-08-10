Man Detained After Running Around St. Cloud Area Naked [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Police says a man was detained earlier this week after running around the St. Cloud Metro area naked.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just after 4:00 a.m. Monday of a man sitting naked outside of an apartment complex, talking strangely.

Before officers arrived, the man ran off. He was later spotted running through Sauk Rapids, just north of the St. Cloud city limits.

Just after 5:30 a.m. St. Cloud Police received a call that a naked man was walking near the Post Office.

He was spotted several minutes later walking up the Courthouse steps. From there, the man made his way to the Law Enforcement Center entry way where officers finally caught up to him.

Authorities say the man was under the influence of some type of drugs.