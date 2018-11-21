Man Delivering Dry Ice to McDonald’s Dies in Chemical Leak

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver delivering dry ice to a McDonald's died after he was overcome by a chemical leak.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the driver was found dead in a delivery truck outside the restaurant in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the man was delivering liquid carbon dioxide when a mechanical failure

occurred. The man was trying to fix the problem when he was overcome.

The name of the driver has not been released.