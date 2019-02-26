Man Charged With Threatening Another Man With Machete

WAITE PARK -- A man is charged with making terroristic threats after another man said he threatened him with a large machete.

Waite Park Police were called to an alleyway in the 300 block of 10th Avenue North Sunday afternoon.

Court records show a man confronted 35-year-old Edgar Barreno about blocking the alley with his SUV. The victim said he told Barreno he couldn't block a public street with his vehicle. Barreno allegedly starting yelling at the victim, flipped him the middle finger and grabbed a machete from his vehicle, took it out of the sheath and was holding it above his head while continuing to yell at the victim.

Police located a two-foot-long machete in Barreno's vehicle and arrested him at the scene.

The victim was not hurt.