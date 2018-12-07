Man Charged With Robbery of South St. Cloud Kwik Trip

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has now been charged with robbing a south St. Cloud Kwik Trip store.

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Ayub Mohamed was charged with holding up the Kwik Trip store on Highway 23 East and the Cash Wise East store.

Now, a 2nd-degree aggravated robbery charge has been filed in Stearns County District Court for the December 2nd robbery of the Kwik Trip store along 23rd Street South.

No court dates are scheduled in this case yet.