Man Charged With Felony for Pulling Gun on Somali Teens

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis area man with a felony for allegedly threatening a group of young Somalis with a gun inside a McDonald's.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office on Monday charged 55-year-old Lloyd Edward Johnson of Eden Prairie with felony terroristic threats and carrying a pistol without a permit, a gross misdemeanor.

County Attorney Mike Freeman says Johnson ``did everything he could to provoke this incident.''

According to the complaint, two young women told police they were trying to pay for their food with a digital app at the fast-food restaurant in Eden Prairie last month, but it was not working. Johnson was behind them and allegedly said ``you were probably trying to pay with EBT,'' an electronic benefit transfer card used to transfer federal government benefits to stores.

Johnson eventually pulled a handgun from his waistband before walking out, according to the complaint.

Johnson was charged by summons and does not have a first court appearance set yet.