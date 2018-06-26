ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces assault with a dangerous weapon charges after allegedly cutting off the fingertips of his neighbor.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South Friday on a knife complaint. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned an assault had taken place where a man's fingertips had been cut off.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the neighbor had gone next door to 67-year-old Clarence Hilliard Jr.'s home to bring him cigarettes. The man said he knocked on the door several times and at one point heard Hilliard yell at him to go away.

The victim continued knocking until Hilliard opened the door and allegedly swung something in his direction, cutting off the fingertips of two of his fingers. Police located the fingertips at the scene, but doctors were unable to re-attach them.