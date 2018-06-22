Man Charged In Target Gift Card Scam

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A man accused of posing as an Internal Revenue Service representative and tricking people into buying Target gift cards to pay of phony tax debts is facing federal charges in Minnesota.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in St. Paul accuses 27-year-old Yu Zhang of visiting at least 10 Target stores a day in the Twin Cities to redeem about $224,000 in gift cards beginning May 31.

Zhang is in federal custody in the Sherburne County jail on wire fraud charges. Zhang's attorney declined to comment on the charges.