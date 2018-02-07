Man Charged in Knife Threats Against Group Home Workers

ZIMMERMAN -- A resident of a Zimmerman group home has been arrested after allegedly threatening an employee with a knife.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Billy Vogt made his first court appearance Wednesday, after being charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault.

Authorities say he threatened an employee of a group home where he lived by pointing a knife at her and threatening to stab another employee.Vogt is also accused of grabbing one of the employees by the neck as she tried to run up some stairs, causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor.

Vogt fled the home and was found hiding under a tree in a wooded area.