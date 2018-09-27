Man Charged After Woman Suffers Broken Facial Bones [VIDEO]

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud woman suffered broken bones in her face and a man is jailed on suspicion of felony assault.

Charges filed in Benton County District Court allege 36-year-old Derrick Lambert of Minneapolis punched to the woman with a closed fist multiple times in the early morning hours Tuesday.

A neighbor called St. Cloud Police just before 12:30 a.m. when they heard sounds like someone or something being thrown around the apartment and a woman screaming.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East St. Germain Street and made contact with a woman who was bleeding from behind her ear and had a swollen left eye. The woman told police Lambert held her down and repeatedly punched her in the eye with a closed fist and when he was done stated that "she was lucky he didn't kill her".

Police arrested Lambert at the scene.

A hospital exam on the woman showed she suffered eight broken bones in her orbital socket surrounding her eye.

Lambert has previous domestic assault convictions in Hennepin and Ramsey counties from 2016. He is now charged with two felony counts of domestic assault and one felony count of 3rd-degree assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 18th.