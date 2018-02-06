Man Charged After Woman Awoke to Being Sexually Assaulted

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and burglary after a woman awoke to find the man sexually assaulting her.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

The woman told officers she woke up to find her pants and underwear had been pulled down, her shirt and bra pushed up and a man on top of her. The man was exposed and was holding the woman down.

The victim told police she recognized the man from her building and knew him as "Ram". He was later identified as 34-year-old Venkatram Ramavath. She said Ramavath had been in her apartment before but had not been invited-in this time.