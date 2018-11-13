Man Charged After St. Cloud Knife Threat

ST. CLOUD -- A Kimball man is jailed after allegedly threatening another man with a knife in St. Cloud.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on November 5th when a man called police to the home in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North. The man told police he had locked himself in the bathroom because 25-year-old Travis Parton was threatening him with a knife. The man told officers Parton pulled out a knife and confronted him by telling the victim to come outside or he would "spill his blood" inside the home. The victim was able to get to the bathroom and lock the door.

A woman who was downstairs at the time told police she heard a lot of yelling going on upstairs at around 2:30 a.m. She walked upstairs and told officers she saw a man kicking on the bathroom door. She got scared and went back downstairs.

The victim described the knife as having a slender, seven-inch blade.

Parton left the scene before police arrived and was later arrested. He's charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and is due in court Friday.