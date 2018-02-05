Man Arrested After Gun Incident Outside St. Cloud Bar

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces criminal charges after allegedly pulling a gun on bouncers at the Press Bar in St. Cloud.

Police responded to an assault call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday after an altercation outside the bar between security and a group of patrons. Police say after security removed a man from the bar, two women and another man began fighting with the bouncers. The man, 24-year-old James Wilks, allegedly reached down by his ankle and pulled out a handgun. He continued yelling at staff as he walked away.

Police saw Wilks and the women walking in the 600 block of West St. Germain when he allegedly threw the gun on the ground. Police arrested him at the scene and recovered the gun.

Wilks now faces several counts of 2nd-degree assault and a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.