Man Acquitted of Killing Neighbor in Chisago County

CENTER CITY (AP) -- A man charged with killing his neighbor over a lake access dispute has been acquitted in Chisago County.

Forty-four-year-old Carl Anderson was facing the possibility of more than two decades in prison had he been found guilty of second-degree murder. Anderson was the one who called 911 after shooting 62-year-old Donn Johnson in February 2017. Anderson and Johnson lived on adjacent lakefront properties.

Prosecutors say Anderson should have driven away when Johnson confronted him while Anderson was in his idling pickup truck. Anderson twice told Johnson to stop when he threatened to kill him, then grabbed his pistol and shot him.