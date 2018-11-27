Man Accused of Threatening Somali Teens Released from Jail

EDEN PRAIRIE (AP) -- A man accused of threatening some teenagers with a gun inside a McDonald's in Eden Prairie has been released from jail.

Prosecutors say they're still weighing possible charges against the 55-year-old man who has been in the Hennepin County Jail since last week.

A Somali teenager says she confronted a white man the night of Nov. 19 in the fast-food restaurant over what she took as an ethnic slight and that he responded by waving a handgun at her and other young people before leaving.

A video viewed widely on Twitter shows several young people confronting the man. It shows a teenage boy and the man pushing each other before the man stumbled backward and out the door.