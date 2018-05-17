Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants of Sleeping Woman on Train

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A criminal sexual conduct charge has been filed against a man accused of pulling down the pants of a woman sleeping on a light rail train heading into downtown St. Paul.

Authorities allege a 39-year-old woman on the train awoke on March 10 to find 70-year-old Kenneth Logans pulling down her pants and underwear.

An acquaintance of the woman took a photo of Logan and gave it to police, who used it to identify him. Authorities also have surveillance video footage from the train.