Man Accused in Parking Ramp Slaying Facing More Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Authorities say a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in

a Minneapolis parking ramp during a robbery last month also robbed a couple

outside a University of Minnesota hall and forced them to strip.

Forty-Four-year-old Benjamin Love, of Minneapolis, was

charged Monday with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in the July 3

incident.

Love was charged last week with second-degree murder in the July 15 stabbing

death of 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha. Prosecutors say the victim was trying to

protect another woman in her group from being mugged.

In addition to those two incidents, prosecutors allege that Love has carried

out at least two other violent robberies in Minneapolis.

Love remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.