Man Accused in Parking Ramp Slaying Facing More Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Authorities say a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in
a Minneapolis parking ramp during a robbery last month also robbed a couple
outside a University of Minnesota hall and forced them to strip.
Forty-Four-year-old Benjamin Love, of Minneapolis, was
charged Monday with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in the July 3
incident.
Love was charged last week with second-degree murder in the July 15 stabbing
death of 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha. Prosecutors say the victim was trying to
protect another woman in her group from being mugged.
In addition to those two incidents, prosecutors allege that Love has carried
out at least two other violent robberies in Minneapolis.
Love remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.