Make Someone Smile With Roses From St. Cloud Granite Rotary Club

ST. CLOUD -- You can brighten-up your home or make someone's day with a bouquet of roses.

The St. Cloud Granite Rotary Club is holding their annual Rose Days sale starting Thursday. The Rotary Club has been doing this fundraiser for over 20 years.

Spokesman Larry DeGraff says the roses are just $20 and proceeds go back to the community.

"Of that $20, our charge is $10 and of that so called profit goes back into charity. We don't keep any portion of this. It's all volunteers doing it."

Some of the charities the funds go towards are the American Cancer Society, Anna Marie Shelter, Boy Scouts of America, Quiet Oaks Hospice, and many more.

DeGraff says the fundraiser continues to be an anticipated event.

"The fundraiser has been growing each year. We ordered 3,000 bouquet of a dozen roses this year. We have such a good turnout."