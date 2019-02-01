Lynx Sign Forward Karima Christmas-Kelly

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's only championship teams added to their depth with the signing of forward Karima Christmas-Kelly .

Christmas-Kelly was a WNBA champion with the Indiana Fever in 2012. She comes to the Lynx from the Dallas Wings. In 235 career games, she has a career average of 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game.

Christmas-Kelly played in only six games for Dallas last season before sustaining

a knee injury in June. She's played for the Wings, the Fever and the Mystics during her WNBA career.

