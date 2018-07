The Minnesota Lynx downed the Indiana Fever yesterday afternoon 89-65 at Target Center. Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 30 points and 16 rebounds, Seimone Augustus added 13 points and Maya Moore chipped in 10 points. The Lynx shot 52 percent from the field while holding Indiana to 40 percent shooting.

Minnesota is 13-10 and will play at Phoenix Saturday night.