Lynx Bounced From WNBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx lost 75-68 Tuesday night in a single elimination game in Los Angeles against the Sparks. The loss may signal the end of a dynasty that brought the Lynx 3 WNBA championships. Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Temi Fagbenle added 15 points and Maya Moore had 14 points for the Lynx.

Minnesota shot 46 percent from the field but committed 15 turnovers compared to 10 for the Sparks. The Lynx were 18-16 season after winning the WNBA title last season. Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen's career ends. She announced last week this is her final season in the WNBA.