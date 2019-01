May 15, 1950 – January 20, 2019

Lynn L. Johnston, age 68, Browerville, MN, died January 20, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA.

A Celebration of Lynn’s life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cabin Fever, 15331 183rd St., Little Falls, MN. A reception will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at Cabin Fever. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.