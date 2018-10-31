Lynn Halstead, 72, Little Falls

June 14, 1946 - October 29, 2018

Lynn Halstead, 72 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, October 29 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 24, 2018 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug and Pastor John Martinson will concelebrate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Lynn was born on June 14, 1946 in Alexandria, MN to William “Bill” and Irma (Haugen) Halstead. After graduating from Alexandria High School, Lynn attended St. Cloud State University earning her degree in Physical Education and Health. Lynn taught high school physical education in the Little Falls Community High School for her entire career in which, she was the department head for many of those years. Lynn coached gymnastics, tennis, girls’ basketball, and track and field; taking many teams and individuals to state competitions on numerous occasions. She also organized and coached many intramural sports, and taught motorcycle safety classes. Lynn was a member of the Little Falls Coaches Hall of Fame and of First Lutheran Church where she served as a confirmation mentor for many years. She was an active member of Women’s golf and softball leagues as well as women’s and mixed doubles tennis leagues. Lynn loved watching and playing all sports especially, golf and tennis and on occasion ping pong and backgammon. She liked to read and solve Sudoku and jumble. Lynn loved adventure; her travels took her to all 50 states and Europe. Lynn was a fun, kind and compassionate person. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her aunts, Delores Haugen of Montevideo, Lanelle Brackman of Irvine, CA, and Lucille Miller of Minneapolis and many loving cousins; godchildren, Laura Fregin, Kayla Haas; devoted friends, Kristin Jackson Fregin, Leeanne Grosso, Sandy Backowski, Jane Haas, Becky Abbott, Lynda Wosmek; caring young people in her life, Michael Fregin, Darcy Haas, Brock Abbott and Ellie Abbott. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Irma Halstead.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thank you to the Highland Senior Living staff, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital Hospice, and Dr. Lisa Germscheid for your outstanding care, love, and kindness to Lynn during her journey.