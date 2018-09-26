Lynette Faye Holtberg, 64, St. Cloud

March 8, 1954 - September 26, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Lynette Faye Holtberg, age 64, of St. Cloud. Lynette passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend John Gabrielson will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Lynette was born on March 8, 1954 in Glenwood to Clarence and Jeanette (Nelson) Busch. Jeanette passed and Clarence later married Eleanor Carlson. Lynette was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brooten.

Growing up in Brooten, Lynette was a cheerleader and the first ever Miss Brooten (1971). She graduated from Brooten High School in 1972 and went on to nursing school at the Brainerd Area Vocational Technical Institute. She spent her nursing career doing what she did best, (the majority of time at Group Health/ Health Partners) caring and nurturing others in clinic settings and as a home health nurse.

On December 7, 1974, Lynette married her high school sweetheart, Richard Holtberg of Belgrade, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brooten. They lived in Grand Forks, ND until 1978, when they moved to St. Cloud. They welcomed their daughter, Marissa, on January 15, 1984. Marissa was the light of her life.

Lynette embraced life. She was a generous and genuine person who always welcomed you to her kitchen table with a hot cup of coffee and something homemade and delicious. Her home was her oasis and she tended it with precision and care. She was a talented cook and baker and you knew if you had a recipe from Lynette that it was a good one! She made every occasion special and was an organizer and planner. She cherished her family above all else and was abundant with grace and goodwill in the lives she touched. She loved her family pets, gardening, and feeding her backyard birds.

She calmly and courageously battled cancer for nearly six years. Her body eventually tired, but the strength of her spirit remained strong and true.

Lynette is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Marissa (Holtberg) Law; son-in-law, Brian Law, bonus granddaughters, Shae and Skye Law that she loved with all her heart. Lynette is also survived by her brother, Byron (Michele) Busch; and many nieces and nephews.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents and step mother.

A Special Thank You to all those who have given their care and support to Lynette and her family during this time.