Lyle Jenson, 83, Foley

November 10, 1935 - November 21, 2018

Lyle Jenson, age 83 of Foley passed away November 21, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Memorial Service will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lyle Edwin Jenson was born November 10, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Phillip and Lucille (Abfalter) Jenson. Lyle farmed most of his life and also mowed grass for Sherburne County for many years.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Kachmarek of Foley and many other nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenneth and Jordan and two infant sisters, Nancy and Mary.