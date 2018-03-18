Lyle G. Heaton, 89, Clearwater

June 10, 1928 – March 17, 2018

yle G. Heaton, age 89, of Clearwater, died of congestive heart failure on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Rejoice Lutheran Church, Clearwater, MN. Visitation will be Friday, March 23, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Rejoice Lutheran Church, Clearwater, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Prayer service will be at 7:00 PM Friday at church. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lyle was born on June 10, 1928 in Clearwater to James and Mildred (Watts) Heaton. He was married to Marlys Pramann on June 12, 1952 at Grace United Methodist Church. Lyle served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He worked the family farm, where he was born, his entire life and was very proud to have it established as a century farm in 1998. He also owned the grain Elevator in Annandale from 1969-1976 and drove tour bus for Farmers Union and Voigt’s for many years. Lyle was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, the Clearwater American Legion, was a charter member and past president of the Clearwater Lions Club, and served as the Lynden Township Treasurer. He enjoyed playing 500, old time dancing and traveling.

Survivors include his children, Dawn (James) Froelich of Clearwater, MN, Keith (Rita) Heaton of Clearwater, MN, and Denise (Barry) Schultz of Annandale, MN; daughter-in-law, Cindy Heaton of Clearwater, MN; sisters, Marion Bergs of Alexandria, MN, and Joyce (Roger) Pierson of Brainerd, MN; brother, Curtis Heaton of Clearwater, MN; 8 Grandchildren, Jeff Heaton, Ali (Shaun) Tyznik, Kurt (Jessica) Johnson, Michaela Rae (JJ) Johnson, Michelle (Kevin) Johnson, Heather Schultz, Derek (Jess) Heaton, and Ryan Heaton; 5 great-grandchildren, Dakota Heaton, Charles and William Johnson, and Bennett and Cole Johnson; and long time friend and companion, Mary Stumpf, of Annandale.