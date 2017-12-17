Lutefisk Tradition Continues in Minnesota

DULUTH (AP) _ Church halls across Minnesota are keeping alive a dying culinary tradition by hosting lutefisk dinners.

Lutefisk is dried cod that's been soaked in lye. The Scandinavian dish was created as a way to preserve fish before refrigeration existed.

The population of lutefisk aficionados is aging.

Chris Dorff is president of the Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis, the only high-volume producer of lutefisk in the U.S. He says that sales have been dropping consistently since 1995.

Among those who enjoy the dish are Count Roger and Carol Chase . They travel around northern Minnesota to attend lutefisk dinners. They used to help host a lutefisk dinner at their Grand Rapids church, but the event stopped as interest declined.