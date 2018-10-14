Lucille P. Fletcher, 95, St. Cloud

September 28, 1923 – October 11, 2018

Lucille P. Fletcher, age 95, of St. Cloud, died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN. Per Lucille’s request there will be no service.

Lucille P. Fletcher was born in St. Cloud, MN on September 28, 1923 to Harry and Evelyn (Johnson) Plachecki. After graduation from Tech High School in 1941 she attended Drew’s Business College until accepting a position with the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. She then joined the U.S. Navy, trained in New York and was transferred to Farragut, Idaho and to the Naval Air Station in Seattle Washington. Following her discharge at the end of WWII she married Lieutenant Senior grade Wayne Pierce Fanyo in Everett, Washington. He was a field representative for Minneapolis Honeywell and was killed in a plane crash in California in 1954. Lucille then returned to St. Cloud and obtained a B.S. and M.S. degree from St. Cloud State Teachers College. Her first teaching assignment was in Agana, Guam. She then returned to St. Cloud and was employed by district 742 for many years. She also did counseling through the Home School Liaison Program.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fanyo-Tucker of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; brothers, Robert and Richard Plachecki.

Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army and Tri-County Humane Society.