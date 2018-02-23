Lucille B. Allen, 98, St. Cloud

January 30, 1920 - February 21, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12PM on Monday, February 26, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel, St. Cloud for Lucille B. Allen, age 98, who passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Rev. Stephen Beauclair will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 11:30AM until the time of service at 12PM on Monday at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lucille was born on January 30, 1920 to Bernard “Ben” and Pearl (Labbissoniere) Sumser in Princeton, Minnesota. She married Clifford R. Allen on October 26, 1941 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. Together, Lucille and Clifford enjoyed traveling, collecting rocks, ballroom and square dancing. She wrote great meaningful letters, and enjoyed entertaining guests at her home. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Lucille is survived by her son, Tom (Sally) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Chris (Kelli) of Minneapolis, Sarah (Nate) Klaphake of Maple Grove, Matt of St. Cloud; great grandchildren, Ben Allen, Garrett Allen, Ella Klaphake and Lincoln Klaphake.