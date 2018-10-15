Lucille A. Schlichting, 75, Sauk Rapids

April 11, 1943 - October 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Lucille A. Schlichting, age 75, who passed away Monday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Fr. Thomas Becker, Fr. Glenn Krystosek and Fr. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 am Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Lucille was born April 11, 1943 in St. Cloud to Andrew & Mary (Bocco) Wojtanowicz. She married Gerald “Jerry” Schlichting on May 5, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was the first woman to serve as a trustee, and initiated the first children’s choir. Lucille’s mother was an immigrant from Poland and she was very proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed music, quilting, volunteering, cooking and baking. Lucille was a very social lady who loved to entertain, she was the center of family activities. She loved to travel all around the world and spend winters in Corpus Christi, TX.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald “Jerry” of Royalton; children, Rick (Marlene) Schlichting of Rice, Deb (Jim) Keyes of Stillwater, Diane (Dan) Gottwalt of Royalton, Ann Marie Schlichting of Sartell, Karen Schlichting (Mike Hoffman) of Bloomington and Katie (Brian) Novitzki of Monticello; brother, Andy (Elaine) Wojtanowicz of Rice; sister-in-law, Diane Wojtanowicz of Rice; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Ringwelski, Mary Linn and Rose Sufka; and brothers, Louis, Peter and John Wojtanowicz.