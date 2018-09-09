Louise Harriet Tostenrud,106, Cold Spring

May 9, 1912 – September 7, 2018

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, for Louise Tostenrud, age 106, who died Friday at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Louise was born in Litchfield, MN to Frank and Rose (Lenhardt) Viren. She graduated from Litchfield high school in 1929 and St Olaf College in 1934. Louise lived and worked in Thomasville, Georgia, Minneapolis and Crookston. She married Arthur Tostenrud on January 10, 1939 in Litchfield, MN. Louise was a member of the Federated Women’s Club and WELCA First Lutheran Litchfield. She was a donor and volunteer at Red Cross Blood Bank, Meeker County Hospital Auxiliary, Emmaus gift shop, and was Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year in Meeker County. Louise loved genealogy, gardening, music, reading, sewing, needle point, cooking, decorating, and most of all, spending time with family and summers at Lake Koronis. She was a great student of the Bible and theology.

Survivors include her children, Holly (James) DeVinck, Katherine (Micheal) Weber, Martha (John) Esbjornsson; sister, Dorothy Morter, Norton, Ohio; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Assumption Home for their kind and loving care.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.