Louis “Louie” M. Weed, 80, Becker

December 8, 1937 - March 10, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Refuge Evangelical Free Church in Zimmerman for Louis “Louie” M. Weed, who on March 10th in the evening met Jesus in heaven after 80 wonderful years. Dr. Tom Sterneman will officiate and burial will be private at Snake River Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will begin after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church in Zimmerman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Louis was born to Lewis Leslie and Marian Irene (Behnke) Weed on December 8, 1937 in Minneapolis. A farm boy his whole life, Lou loved animals, machinery, and time surrounded by the close-knit family he and his sweetheart of 57 years Joyce grew together. After service in the Air force, and years working for IBM, Lou enjoyed an early retirement at ‘the farm’ in Becker Township. A simple man by nature, Lou was happiest outdoors, whether gardening, auctioning, ‘sapping’, or simply enjoying the summer breeze, always coffee cup in hand.