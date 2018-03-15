Lottery Ticket Sold in Roseau Is $22.8 Million Winner

ROSEAU (AP) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.

Minnesota lottery officials said Thursday the winning Lotto America ticket was sold at a gas station in Roseau, located about 10 miles from the Canadian border. The Holiday sold the ticket, which means its owners will receive a $10,000 bonus.

It's the first time the multistate Lotto America jackpot has been struck since the game started four months ago.