Lorraine M. Jarnot, 88, Elmdale

September 22, 1929 - May 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale for Lorraine M. Jarnot, age 88 of Elmdale who passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Reverend Jeremy Theis and Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church in Elmdale. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on September 22, 1929 in Bowlus, Minnesota to Joseph and Catherine (Opatz) Maciej. She married Louis E. Jarnot on November 10, 1953 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale. The couple owned and operated Jarnot Repair. She later was employed for Viking Water Beds until her retirement in 2000. Lorraine was a member of St. Edward’s Parish, Christian Women, Rosary Sodality, sang in the choir and was an active member of the Polish Knight Riders Snowmobile Club.

Lorraine enjoyed gardening and her flowers, camping, cooking and baking. She took pride in her lawn. Lorraine looked forward to deer hunting weekend when the boys would come and stay at the house. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Harvey (Renee) of St. Cloud, Janice (Leroy) Hanisch of St. Augusta, Duane “Duke” (Lori) of Rice; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine (Donald) Bartkowicz and Florence (Ray) Kurowski; brother, Clarence (Virginia) Maciej all of Bowlus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on June 28, 1999; grandson, Jason Jarnot, great granddaughter, Angel Nistler; sister-in-law, Lois Maciej; and nephew, Kenny Bartkowicz.