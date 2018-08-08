Lorraine L. Denne, 94, Waite Park

October 9, 1923 - August 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Lorraine L. Denne, age 94 of Waite Park who died on Wednesday. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church in Waite Park. St. Joseph’s parish prayers will be at 5PM Monday evening at the funeral home.

Lorraine was born October 9, 1923 in Grey Eagle to Edward and Vivian (Walker) Rohde. She married Robert H. Denne on November 27, 1941 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grey Eagle. Lorraine was employed in production at X-Cel Optical in Sauk Rapids for many years until retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Waite Park. Lorraine loved being at her cabin and spending time with her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing and bird watching.

She is survived by her children, Neil of Las Vegas, NV, Jim (Peggy) of Richmond and Dianne Dorn of Waite Park; sisters and brother; June Waldvogel of Grey Eagle, Linda Rohde of Grey Eagle, Gerald (Luetta) Rohde of Burtrum and Harold (Pat) Rohde of Grey Eagle; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert (1996); sisters, Vera Denne, Virginia Denne, LaVerna Rohde and brothers, David Rohde, Glen Rohde, Frederick Rohde, James Rohde and Myron Rhode; son-in-law, Douglas Dorn and great-great granddaughter, Kylie Dorn.