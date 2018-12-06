Lorraine G. Norman, 94, Princeton

December 20, 1923 - December 6, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Lorraine G. Norman who passed away peacefully at Rosewood Senior Living, Cambridge, MN. Family and friends may call from 4-7 PM on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the funeral home in Princeton and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery Mausoleum, Minneapolis, MN.

Lorraine was born to the late Bert and Emma (Kurkhe) Ziemer in Princeton, MN. Lorraine married Harold Norman on November 26, 1942, in Ogilvie. Lorraine was a homemaker her whole life. She belonged to the Zion Lutheran Church and was very active in church activities. Lorraine enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, flowers, painted nature and coloring by numbers, was a big reader, and collected dolls.

Lorraine is survived by her nephew, Steve Ziemer and niece, Karen Frederickson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Gavin Schreck, Landon Schreck, Chandra and Andrew Schreck; caregivers, Melinda, Lois, June, and all her church friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and brother, Gerald Ziemer.