Lorraine Emma Bemboom, 72, Sartell

March 25, 1946 - July 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Lorraine E. Bemboom, age 72, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Lorraine was born March 25, 1946 in St. Cloud to Erhardt & Leona (Peterson) Schultz. She married David Bemboom on June 10, 1967 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker and lived in the St. Cloud area all her life. Lorraine enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and collecting angels. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved opening up her home to friends and family. If everyone around her was having a good time, she was happy. Family traditions and spending time together were very important to her. She was very proud of her children. Lorraine will be remembered as a very giving, fun, compassionate and loving lady.

Survivors include her husband, David of Sartell; son and daughter, Bradley of New York, NY and Lisa (Chris Jones) of Wheeling, IL; grandchildren, Crystal and Cody Jones; 14 siblings; and her grand dogs, Dexter, Otis, Matilda and Penelope. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister.