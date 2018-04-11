Lorraine A. Weihrauch, 96

April 4, 1922 - April 12, 2018

Our dear Mom passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Lorraine was born April 4, 1922 in St. Cloud to Robert & Elizabeth (Kindler) Peschl. She married Milton Weihrauch on April 20, 1943 in St. Cloud. Lorraine was a homemaker and also the Bookkeeper for Weihrauch Trucking. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Lorraine loved animals especially her dogs, sewing, cooking and flower gardening. She enjoyed ice skating and dancing in her younger years. Lorraine was an amazing, strong, gentle, unique, hardworking woman with a strong faith.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Harold) Rothstein of St. Cloud, Diana Welsh of St. Michael, Gary (Sharon) Weihrauch of Littleton, CO, Gail (Robert) Ulrick of Woodbury, Jill Weihrauch of St. Cloud and Wendy (Les) Marquart of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jeff, Kelly Jo, Tiffany, Jamie, Brian, Jim, Jess, Rusty, Sam, Larry, Dusty; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton on April 10, 1993; and sisters, Marcella Hebzinski, Loretta Lindmeier and Florence Peschl.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.