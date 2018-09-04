Lorraine A. Thene, 89, Sauk Rapids

December 30, 1928 - September 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Lorraine A. Thene, age 89, who passed away Monday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Lorraine was born December 30, 1928 in St. Cloud to Peter & Clara (Guck) Schreder. On June 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Norbert Thene and together they raised five children while farming in Mayhew Lake. Prior to marriage she was a nanny and housekeeper for Dr. Gilman Goehrs. After marrying Norbert, Lorraine was a homemaker and member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Women, funeral lunches, mission group, and prayer line. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, baking, cooking, water aerobics, and taking daily walks. Lorraine was a caring, dedicated woman with a strong faith.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Gary) Boughton of Dent, Janet (Mel) Tadych of St. Cloud, David (Kathy) Thene of Rice, Duane (Sandy) Thene of Mayhew Lake and Joyce (John) Katke of Foley; brothers and sisters, Ervin Schreder, Jerry (Isy) Schreder, Dorothy (Jerry) Bromenschenkel, and Joan (Ted) Gill; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert in 2015; son-in-law, Gerard Watercott; brothers, Richard, James, and Roger Schreder; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Schreder, Verda Namyst, and Marjorie Popp; and brothers-in-law, Alois Namyst and Wilfred Popp.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care that was given to Lorraine.