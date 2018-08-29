Lori I. Crozon, 56, Paynesville

May 9, 1962 - August 28, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Lori I. Crozon, age 56, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:15 p.m., followed by Christian Women at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Lori was born May 19, 1962 in Minneapolis to Leo & Irene (Blasing) Sasse. She married Joe Crozon on Oct. 18, 1986 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Lori worked as a Bookkeeper, retiring in 2013. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Lori loved cooking everything, attending her kids sporting events, camping, garage sales, and had a deep passion for her animals. She was a strong, determined, direct woman who was very organized.

Survivors include her husband, Joe of Paynesville; children, Katie Jo Crozon (Dane Anderson) of Hopkins, Kyle Crozon (Brenda Abel) of Big Lake and Kara Crozon of Paynesville; grandchildren, Nathan Crozon and Parker Anderson; sister and brothers, Sue (Bob) Suchla, Tom (Sherrie) Sasse and Tim (Susie) Sasse; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary (Larry) Ruegemer, Bill (Rita) Tschumperlin and Barb (Pete) Spohn; step father-in-law, Marc Crozon; many nieces and nephews; and cabbage patch siblings, Steve & Debbie Geil. Lori was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Hervé Crozon; mother-in-law, Bernice Crozon; and first husband, Dan Cozar.

Memorials are preferred to Relay For Life of Greater St. Cloud.