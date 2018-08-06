Loretta F. Henry, 94, Foley

January 12, 1924 - August 6, 2018

Loretta F. Henry, 94, of Foley died Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center in Foley. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev. Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will begin after 9:30 AM Saturday at the church. A private family burial will take place at Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church, Foley.

Loretta Fay Henry was born January 12, 1924 in Sioux City, IA to J. Orien and Ardess (Aronson) Scott of Sioux City. On November 1, 1957, she was united in marriage with Kerney C. Henry at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Sioux City. Loretta grew up in Sioux City, IA. She attended Asbury College in Wilmore, KY and graduated from St. Paul Bible College, now Crown College, St. Bonifacious, MN.

Loretta was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Foley and served as a Trustee and Sunday School teacher. She was active in the choir, Presbyterian Women’s Bible Study group, and served as church organist for several years.

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Lance) Lechner of Park Ridge, IL and son, David S. (Melody) Henry of Foley; five grandchildren: Nate (Holly) Lechner of Bloomington, MN, Rachelle (Evan) Salibi of Newfolden, MN, Alanna Henry, Mariah Henry, and Jordan Henry all of Foley; one great-grandchild, Logan Salibi; sister, Beverly Volkert of Sutherland, NE; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kerney; and seven siblings.