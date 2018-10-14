Loretta E. Wuertz, 95, Waite Park

March 6, 1923 – October 14, 2018

Loretta Elizabeth Wuertz, age 95, of Waite Park, MN died October 14, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in St. Benedict’s Cemetery, Avon, MN.

Loretta was born on March 26, 1923 in Avon, MN to Peter and Barbara (Mergen) Ludwig. She was married to Othmar Wuertz on June 5, 1944 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Lake Henry, MN. Loretta worked at JC Penny’s for many years. She was a member and active volunteer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and school where she volunteered in many capacities, the cakewalk at the church festival and Christian Women. Loretta was also a member of St. Bertha’s Card Group, Waite Park Senior Citizens, and Madonna Mission Group. Loretta was an avid 500 card player, and no bid was too high for her. She liked to play Scrabble with her children. Loretta had a green thumb, could grow anything she wanted in her garden, and it gave her great joy. Loretta had a very strong faith and connection to God. She still said her prayers in German, her first language.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Doris) Wuertz of Fridley, MN; Henry (Pam) Wuertz of Blaine, MN: Lester (Barb)Wuertz of Richmond, KS; Ramona (Tim Maselter) Wuertz of Cambridge, MN; Beverly Fisher of Spring Lake Park, MN; Annette Wuertz of Roseville, MN; Joan (Jerry ”Fred”) Fredson of Eagan, MN; Katherine Mrozek of Fridley, MN; Patrice (Scott) Alexander of Roseville, MN; Paulette (Steve) Schwegman of St. Cloud, MN; Caroline (Joe) Martinez of Tomah, WI; siblings Mike Ludwig of Melrose, MN; Herb Ludwig of Buffalo, MN; Florentine Zipko of Maplewood, MN; Anita Guiliani of Maplewood, MN; 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Othmar on Sept 13, 2001; infant daughter, Mary Jane; son-in-law Wayne Fisher, sisters, Genevieve Ludwig, Katherine Ludwig, Florence Graham, Olivia Salzl, Mary Ann Fasbender and an infant sister; brothers, Celestine, Peter, and Robert Ludwig and an infant brother Michael.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Ridgeview Place, St. Benedict’s Senior Community and CentraCare Hospice for the care they provided Loretta.

Memorials are preferred to the Loretta Wuertz Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph’s Parish.