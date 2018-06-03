Lorane Walsh, 96, Foley
January 4, 1922 - June 2, 2018
Lorane Walsh age 96 of Foley, passed away on June 2, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 7, 2018 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek, rural Sauk Rapids. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Mary Lorane Walsh was born January 4, 1922 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Peter and Teckla (Bengstonn) Cook. She graduated class of 1940 from New Richmond High School in Wisconsin. She went on to attend the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1943. She married George Walsh on January 13, 1944 in St. Paul. Lorane was the original Director of Nursing for the newly opened, Foley Nursing Center, where she held the position from 1971-1986. After her retirement from the nursing center, Lorane continued to work in home health care and for many years. Lorane was a woman of many talents, fondly remembered for her miniature horses, "Lorane's Lil Ones." She was also very active and was on the Board of Directors of the Benton County Historical Society where she spent countless hours mapping area cemeteries; Foley Area Care; 4-H adult leader and originated the Popple Creekers 4-H group; volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drive and numerous other organizations. She was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she acted as church historian and parish nurse for many years. Lorane will be remembered for her endless energy and willingness to volunteer for most anything. She resided at and passed away at the nursing home she was instrumental in starting. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Pallbearers will be: Lynn Cook, Terry Cook, Christopher Winkelman, Tyler Brambrink, Dean Fessenden and Kirstie French.
She is survived by her daughters: Vicki Fessenden, Monticello; Lesley (Duane) Winkelman, Foley; Jodie (Gene) French, Foley; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, George, Dec 21, 1994; twin sons, Michael, March 6, 1999 and Peter, July 6, 1978; son-in-law, Harry Fessenden, October 11, 2016 and a brother, Gene Cook.