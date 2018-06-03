Lorane Walsh, 96, Foley

January 4, 1922 - June 2, 2018

Mary Lorane Walsh was born January 4, 1922 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Peter and Teckla (Bengstonn) Cook. She graduated class of 1940 from New Richmond High School in Wisconsin. She went on to attend the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1943. She married George Walsh on January 13, 1944 in St. Paul. Lorane was the original Director of Nursing for the newly opened, Foley Nursing Center, where she held the position from 1971-1986. After her retirement from the nursing center, Lorane continued to work in home health care and for many years. Lorane was a woman of many talents, fondly remembered for her miniature horses, "Lorane's Lil Ones." She was also very active and was on the Board of Directors of the Benton County Historical Society where she spent countless hours mapping area cemeteries; Foley Area Care; 4-H adult leader and originated the Popple Creekers 4-H group; volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drive and numerous other organizations. She was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she acted as church historian and parish nurse for many years. Lorane will be remembered for her endless energy and willingness to volunteer for most anything. She resided at and passed away at the nursing home she was instrumental in starting. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Pallbearers will be: Lynn Cook, Terry Cook, Christopher Winkelman, Tyler Brambrink, Dean Fessenden and Kirstie French.