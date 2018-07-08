Loran T. Hall, 62, Sartell

November 22, 1955 - July 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud, celebrating the life of Loran T. Hall, age 62, who passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 4, at his home. The Reverends Steven Binsfeld, Scott Pogatchnik, Timothy Baltes and Eugene Doyle will concelebrate the Mass. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Parish prayers will be prayed with his family at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Loran Thomas was born Nov. 22, 1955, in St. Cloud to James and Pauline (Kammermeier) Hall. He married Bonnie Jones on Aug. 25, 1978, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The hallmark of Loran’s life was his devotion to his family, his faith and his community. Loran was present wherever he went, often quiet yet exhibiting an inner strength that could always be relied upon. Firm in his convictions, he treated all he encountered with deep respect. He lived his Catholic faith with dignity and honor. He will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and the community he served so well.

Loran and his brothers John and Dan, were the fourth generation owners and operators of the downtown landmark business, Mathew Hall Lumber Company, where he served as President. His undying commitment to his community was evidenced by his active membership and participation with St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church; the Knights of Columbus; The Central MN Community Foundation; Community Giving; College of St. Benedict, Board of Directors; President of the Lumbermen’s Merchandising Corp.; Central MN Development Corp.; and President of St. Cloud Opportunities.

Loran was a graduate of Cathedral High School, attended St. John's University, and graduated from St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie, to whom he was devoted; his children and grandchildren of whom he was incredibly proud: David and D’vorah Hall and their children Asher & Zephaniah of Hudson, WI; Angela and Ryan Schultz and their soon-to-be-born son o f St. Louis Park; Lauren Josephine and William Wittrock and their children Hazel, Herbert and August of St. Joseph; Lt. Samuel and Lt. Sophie Hall, USN, and their daughter Penelope of Jacksonville, FL; parents, he honored, James and Pauline Hall of St. Cloud; siblings he respected and relied upon, Sharon Hall (James Page) of Coon Rapids, Karen (Tim) Miller of Coon Rapids, John (Nancy) Hall of St. Cloud, Daniel (Julie) Hall of St. Cloud, Ann Crepeau (Don Tremblay) of Crystal Lake, IL; and mother-in-law who, like his parents, he honored, Dar Jones of Venice, FL. Loran was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Walter “Wally” Jones.