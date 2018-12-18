Longtime Waite Park City Council Member Dies From Cancer

WAITE PARK -- A long time Waite Park city council member died over the weekend.

Chuck Schneider passed away Saturday after losing his fight with cancer. He was born and raised in Waite Park and served on the city council for the past 13 years.

Mayor Rick Miller says Schneider was someone he respected and valued his opinion.

He was my go to guy. He didn't make any spur of the moment decisions, when he made one he believed it was for the best of the community and I feel he did a very good job on that.

Schneider had a passion for the city, which showed through his work on River's Edge Park, the new Public Works Facility and amphitheater project.

Miller says it's still unclear right now how the council will move forward to fill Schneider's seat, which runs through 2020. He says they are looking into if they need to hold a special election or appoint someone to finish his term.

Services for Schneider are set for next Thursday at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home.