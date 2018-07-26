Long Standoff Outside Burnsville Costco Has Ended

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) _ A 12-hour standoff between police and a man said to be armed with a gun has ended in the parking lot of a Costco store in Burnsville, but authorities have not yet released how the situation was resolved.

Police say the standoff ended about 5 a.m. Thursday and that there is no threat to the community. Officers were called to the store about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a suicidal man who said he had a gun. The man was sitting in a car near the store's gas pumps.

Tactical officers from Eagan and Burnsville were among those responding to the scene as roads around the store were closed.