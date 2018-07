LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie woman was hurt in a crash up in Todd County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on 220th Street on the south edge of Lake Charlotte.

Fifty-three-year-old Veronica Monti needed to be extricated from her vehicle and then was brought to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the car left the road and hit a driveway approach and a power pole.