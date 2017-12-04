Long Prairie Man Hurt in Todd County Rollover

OSAKIS - A Long Prairie man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 93 near Osakis.

Twenty-six-year-old Randy Decker was going east when he lost control of his car and left the road. The car rolled and landed on the roof. Decker was pinned under the vehicle.

He was taken to Long Prairie Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.