LONG PRAIRIE - A Long Prairie man was hurt when the car he was driving struck a parked trailer. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday on 200th Street in Long Prairie.

Fifty-three-year-old Joseph Leagjeld struck a parked flat deck trailer. The car rolled after going up the ramps of the trailer.

Leagjeld was taken by private party to Long Prairie Hospital.

His car was totaled.